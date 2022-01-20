Search

20 Jan 2022

Labour: Government has ‘badly let down’ British Council workers in Afghanistan

Labour: Government has ‘badly let down’ British Council workers in Afghanistan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

The Government has “badly” let down British Council staff and contractors with many “still trapped” in Afghanistan, Labour has said.

But the Government said it is working with the international community “to do all we can” to enable those eligible to relocate to the UK.

Asking an urgent question in the Commons, Labour shadow foreign office minister Fabian Hamilton said: “Months after the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, there are still many, many British Council staff and contractors stranded in the country and facing threats of violence every single day from the regime.”

He insisted “we owe those brave, brave people so much for supporting the UK’s work in Afghanistan over the last two decades”, adding: “The fact that some of them, many of them, are still trapped in the country, fearing their own lives means that the UK Government has badly let them down.”

SNP MP Anum Qaisar said: “Around 100 ex-British Council staff are still in Afghanistan having so far been denied the right to come to the UK.”

The MP for Airdrie and Shotts said those people now feel “abandoned by the country that they worked for”.

While Labour MP Hilary Benn said: “Afghans who worked for the British Council are in fear of their lives.

“I have been told that in one case the Taliban came to a house, hit a seven-year-old girl in order to try and get her to reveal where her father was.”

The MP for Leeds Central suggested providing money and other support to those in hiding.

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) raised concerns over whether British aid is reaching those in need, saying “there are children, pregnant mothers, people about to die if this aid doesn’t get to them”.

Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said British Council staff have performed a “really important role” in Afghanistan and “it is therefore right that we are supporting those in need”.

She said: “The Government agreed to resettle more than 50 British council contractors in August, many of whom have already arrived in the United Kingdom.

“But we are looking to resettle those British Council contractors who are most at risk.”

She added: “Employees have already been able to resettle to the United Kingdom, but the contractors who will be eligible will be based on their risk.”

Ms Milling said: “We are committed to working in step with the international community to do all we can to enable those who are eligible to relocate to the UK.

“It is also worth noting that resettlement is just one element to the UK’s Government response to the situation in Afghanistan.

“In addition to our diplomatic and international aid in the region, we are also working alongside like-minded states as part of the international community.”

She said the UK has doubled aid to Afghanistan to £286 million “which will be so essential to provide humanitarian assistance to those most in need”.

She said: “The ACRS (Afghan citizens resettlement scheme) that was announced earlier this month will provide those most at risk by recent events in Afghanistan a route to safety.

“And this scheme will prioritise those who have assisted the UK’s efforts in Afghanistan.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media