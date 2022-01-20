Search

20 Jan 2022

Arsenal unveils shirt inspired by London Underground seats

A Premier League club has unveiled a new shirt inspired by London Underground seats.

The design of the new Arsenal shirt was influenced by the bold pattern which appears on Piccadilly line trains that run past the club’s north London stadium.

The shirts were created following a collaboration between the club, Transport for London and sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

Arsenal is the only football club with a Tube station named after it.

Gillespie Road station was renamed Arsenal in 1932 following lobbying by the team’s manager Herbert Chapman who wanted to make it easier for supporters to identify how to attend matches.

The new shirts will be worn by Arsenal’s players during pre-match warm-ups for the rest of the season.

Warren Macdonald, area manager of Arsenal station, said: “Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match day.

“I look forward to seeing fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range on their way to and from the stadium.”

Meanwhile, London-based artist and Arsenal fan Reuben Dangoor was commissioned to design a limited edition Oyster card which depicts the station with its old and current names.

