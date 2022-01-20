Search

20 Jan 2022

Checkmate for Johnson, says seasoned rebel ringleader Steve Baker

Checkmate for Johnson, says seasoned rebel ringleader Steve Baker

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Steve Baker, the Conservative MP who plotted to oust Theresa May as prime minister, said it could be “checkmate” for Boris Johnson as he clings on to power.

The seasoned rebel ringleader and Brexiteer said the allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during coronavirus restrictions are “appalling”.

He said the Prime Minister “must go” if it is found he broke the law or lied to Parliament, but said “we are all waiting” for senior civil servant Sue Gray to publish her inquiry’s findings.

Some Conservative MPs have already publicly called for Mr Johnson’s resignation and one has defected to Labour, but others are for now holding fire.

Mr Johnson has apologised for “misjudgments” but insisted he thought a “bring your own booze” gathering in the No 10 garden during the first lockdown would be a “work event”.

Mr Baker told the BBC’s Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast: “It’s a sorry situation we’re in. I’m appalled we’ve reached this position.

“We didn’t make Boris Johnson Prime Minister for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules but this is appalling and the public are rightly furious.

“At the moment I’m afraid it does look like checkmate but whether he can save himself, we’ll see.”

Asked what he means by checkmate, Mr Baker added: “I feel a bit like we are all looking at the chessboard and you know how it goes – check, check, check, checkmate, and then people are all looking at the board, unless they are grandmasters, and saying, well is it over? And I think that is sort of where we are.

“It probably is checkmate and we are all waiting for Sue Gray’s report at the moment.”

So far, Tory opponents of Mr Johnson are short of the 54 letters required to be sent to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservatives to trigger a vote of no confidence.

Mr Baker was instrumental in forcing such a vote against Mrs May over her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in December 2018.

She survived the vote by 200 Tory MPs to 117, but ultimately was forced to stand down within six months.

Mr Baker said he would not “organise against” the Prime Minister, saying he is not duty-bound to be “leader of every insurrection”.

Instead he said he is “looking to the Cabinet for leadership”, adding: “We’re talking about alleged serious breaches of the ministerial code, possibly the law, possibly the Nolan principles of public life.

“Really there are some proper grown-ups, who are supposed to be leaders of our country, in the Cabinet, I would quite like them to rise to this moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media