Search

20 Jan 2022

MPs’ security costs up by nearly a third last year, says watchdog

MPs’ security costs up by nearly a third last year, says watchdog

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

MPs’ security costs increased by nearly a third last year and could rise further following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess, a watchdog has revealed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) said the amount stood at £4.4 million for the financial year 2020/21, up from £3.4 million in 2019/20.

Overall, MPs’ business costs amounted to nearly £138 million in 2020/21, IPSA said.

Both staffing and office costs also rose by 17% on the previous year, to £105.8 million and £15.2 million respectively, according to the regulator.

IPSA chair Richard Lloyd said spending on staffing was higher as the budget was boosted in light of constituency casework increasing to record levels.

Meanwhile, travel and subsistence costs – which include funding to cover staff and dependants – dropped by more than 60%, from £5.6 million in 2019/20 to £2.1 million in 2020/21.

Mr Lloyd said this reflected “different working patterns”.

The IPSA chair said security costs, which rose by 29% last year, “could increase further” following the death of Sir David in October.

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Mr Lloyd added that compliance with the IPSA rules remained “very high”, at 99.7%.

“As the independent regulator that oversees spending by MPs, we can confirm today that compliance with our rules remained very high during the Covid pandemic,” he said.

“By far the largest area of spending is to pay for the salaries of MPs’ staff. These are people who work long hours to help constituents, often dealing with very difficult issues.

“In the last financial year, MPs and their staff changed how they work to provide their constituents with a service during the pandemic. This is reflected in some of the spending details we have published today.

“We enabled MPs’ staff to work from home, while the amount spent on parliamentary business travel fell to reflect different working patterns.

“Overall spending on staffing was higher as the budget was increased to better support constituents when casework increased to record levels.”

He added: “Security spending has also increased in the last year, and could increase further this year (following the death of Sir David in October). Keeping MPs, their families, and their staff safe is absolutely vital for our democracy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media