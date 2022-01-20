Search

20 Jan 2022

Three men arrested over fatal bridge collapse during shooting trip

Three men arrested over fatal bridge collapse during shooting trip

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a fatal bridge collapse during a shooting trip on a farm in Lancashire.

Brian Harwood, 73, died after an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was pulling plunged into a river in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday.

Mr Harwood, from Cumbria, was one of 11 people travelling as part of a shooting party across a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, when it gave way, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Police were called at around 4.25pm following reports of a serious incident on a farm and Mr Harwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in their 60s and 70s remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the collapse, the force said on Thursday.

Detectives have arrested a 55-year-old man from Preston, a 57-year-old man from Lancaster and a 52-year-old man from Lancaster on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This investigation remains in its early stages and we are conducting a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened, including whether any criminal offences were committed.

“Three men have been arrested and are assisting police with our inquiries. They have now been released, but remain under investigation.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive, to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log 0953 of January 18.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media