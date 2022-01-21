Search

21 Jan 2022

UK aid heading to Tonga to ease devastation caused by volcano and tsunami

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

UK-funded aid is heading to Tonga to help the relief effort following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The supplies, being sent on board HMAS Adelaide, of the Australian navy, include almost 100 tents.

Meanwhile, the Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey, will sail from Tahiti to Tonga carrying water and medical supplies.

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said: “Our thoughts are with those caught up in the appalling devastation and loss of life caused by the tsunami in Tonga.”

UN humanitarian officials estimate that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga’s population — have been affected by the eruption of an undersea volcano, which has led to deaths, injuries, loss of homes and polluted water.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Saturday, triggering a tsunami which has caused devastation across the archipelago nation.

HMAS Adelaide will set sail on Friday carrying British aid including 90 family tents, eight community tents and six wheel barrows, with all items provided at the request of the Tongan government.

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, instructed HMS Spey to sail to Tonga to assist in the humanitarian aid operation.

HMS Spey is due to arrive in Tonga next week and the vessel’s commanding officer, Commander Mike Proudman, said: “I’m proud that the Royal Navy can play its part in the efforts to respond to the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.”

The UK has also offered to fund the deployment of crisis experts through the United Nations.

News

