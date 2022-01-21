Search

21 Jan 2022

Call for return of restriction-free travel as study claims tests are ineffective

Call for return of restriction-free travel as study claims tests are ineffective

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated international travellers should be scrapped as it is not effective against new variants, according to a study commissioned by aviation organisations.

Governments are unable to implement travel restrictions quickly enough to limit the spread of new strains of the virus, research by consultants Oxera and Edge Health found.

It said that once a variant spreads internationally for five days, new restrictions would only delay its peak in the UK by a single day.

The time it took to identify Omicron meant the UK was not able to bring in additional travel testing requirements until the variant had been transmitting internationally for at least 19 days.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, and trade body Airlines UK, commissioned the study.

Pre-departure testing for people arriving in the UK was scrapped earlier this month.

Travellers must continue to pre-book and take a post-arrival test from a private supplier.

Fully vaccinated people can take a lateral flow test, which typically costs around £19.

MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said it is critical that policies are “based on the best available analysis”.

He went on: “The latest findings from Oxera and Edge Health show conclusively that testing for international travel will not deliver significant benefits in managing the spread of new variants.

“As we learn to live with Covid-19, it is important that people are allowed to travel free of the additional cost and uncertainty which testing creates.

“This study provides ministers with the clear evidence that this is achievable.”

Airlines UK boss Tim Alderslade added: “Testing restrictions for the fully vaccinated make no sense at all given the delay in governments being able to detect and act on the arrival of a new variant, as we saw with Omicron.

“We need to be smarter in how we deal with future variants rather than resorting to blanket but wholly ineffective measures.”

The UK Government will review testing requirements for England next week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media