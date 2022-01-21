Search

21 Jan 2022

British doctor ‘shot dead while lying in bed in Georgia’

British doctor 'shot dead while lying in bed in Georgia'

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

A British doctor has been shot dead while lying in his bed in Georgia in the United States, according to reports.

Dr Matthew Wilson, 31, was found dead at 2am local time in his bed in an apartment block in Clairmont Road, Buford Highway, Georgia, the BBC has reported.

The Surrey native was in Georgia with his girlfriend when the incident occurred.

Police had been called out to the area over reports of gunshots when they received another call that a person had been shot.

Sgt Jake Kissel, from Brookhaven Police, told BBC Radio Surrey that officers arrived at the scene to find Mr Wilson’s girlfriend giving him first aid.

However, Mr Wilson died at the scene.

The Foreign Office confirmed to the PA news agency that it was supporting the family of a British man following his death in the US.

“We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in the USA, and are in contact with US authorities,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

