Search

21 Jan 2022

No 10 staff ‘partied to 1am’ on eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

No 10 staff ‘partied to 1am’ on eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

No 10 staff partied until the early hours of the morning in a seven-hour drinking session on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, it has been reported.

The Daily Telegraph said it had obtained further details of the two leaving dos on April 16 last year, showing they carried on until 1am.

Wine and spirits with mixers were said to have been served in disposable plastic cups, and at one point alcohol was reportedly spilled on an office printer.

Takeaway pizzas were reported to have been ordered in and some of the revellers were said to have used a slide belonging to Mr Johnson’s son, Wilfred.

It has previously been reported that Wilfred’s swing was damaged as the two events merged in the Downing Street garden.

Downing Street apologised to Buckingham Palace when the details of the parties first emerged last week, while Mr Johnson – who was not present – said he “deeply and bitterly” regretted what happened.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner described the latest reports as “disgusting”.

“Shameful details of ridiculous behaviour, when the British public gave up so much,” she tweeted.

“This is a culture that Boris Johnson set. Rules didn’t apply in his Downing Street. He needs to finally take responsibility.”

Around 30 people were reported to have attended the two parties – one for departing communications director James Slack and the other for a photographer who was leaving.

At the time the country was in a period of national mourning for the duke, while Covid restrictions banned socialising indoors except with members of the same household or support bubble.

The Telegraph said that it had seen a photograph of staff at one of the parties – some with drinks – gathered in the Downing Street basement.

The paper said that it had also seen text messages indicating that they were still carrying on at 1am, having started around 6pm.

The latest report comes as Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Whitehall, is expected to deliver her report next week.

Mr Johnson has committed to publish her findings and make a statement to the Commons.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media