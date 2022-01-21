Search

22 Jan 2022

Teenager charged with murder after 44-year-old man dies

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

A teenager has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm following the death of a 44-year-old man in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said a 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The teenager has been remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court on Saturday.

It comes after an incident in Bletchley on Monday.

Police were called to the scene in Buttermere Close at around 11pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services treated the man at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have named the man who died as Lewis Butler, from Bletchley.

His next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Another man, aged in his forties, was also injured during the incident.

Two men, aged 40 and 23 – both from Milton Keynes, were also arrested on suspicion of murder, but have been released with no further action.

News

