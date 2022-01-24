Search

24 Jan 2022

Mother of drowned boy waits for ruling after challenging prosecution decision

Mother of drowned boy waits for ruling after challenging prosecution decision

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 3:55 AM

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after allegedly being pushed into a river is waiting for a ruling on the merits of a decision not to prosecute a teenager accused of being responsible.

Christopher Kapessa was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, a High Court hearing has been told.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that a prosecution was not in the public interest.

Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, who is from the Cynon Valley, has taken High Court action against the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill, who heads the CPS.

Two judges are due to deliver a ruling on Monday.

Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Dove considered argument at a hearing in London earlier this month.

Lawyers representing the CPS told judges that the decision being challenged had been made by a specialist prosecutor after a review.

They argued that Ms Joseph’s challenge should be dismissed.

Barrister Michael Mansfield QC, who led Ms Joseph’s legal team, argued that the decision not to prosecute the “suspect”, who is now 17, was “unreasonable or irrational”.

Mr Mansfield said the decision was “unlawful” and “ought to be quashed”.

He said Ms Joseph wanted to “understand fully what had happened to her son” and to “see justice done according to that truth”.

Mr Mansfield said the CPS failed to “properly value human life”.

He said evidence existed to provide a “realistic prospect” of conviction for manslaughter.

Judges heard that a number of youngsters were at the scene.

Mr Mansfield said there were 16 video interview statements from witnesses.

Christopher had expressed concern about his lack of swimming ability and had been “unwilling to enter the water freely”, he said.

He said the “suspect” had “pushed” Christopher “deliberately” into the water, and Christopher had drowned and been killed as a result.

Mr Mansfield said Christopher and his family had been “relatively new” to the area and were a black family living in a predominantly white community.

Duncan Penny QC, who led the CPS legal team, told judges that the decision at the centre of the case had been taken by Moira MacDaid, a specialist prosecutor.

Ms MacDaid had concluded, after a review,  that the original decision not to charge the suspect with manslaughter was correct, he said.

Mr Penny said Ms MacDaid had considered all relevant evidence with “scrupulous fairness”.

He said her decision that a public interest test “was not met” was neither irrational nor “undermined by any error of law”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media