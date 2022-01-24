Search

24 Jan 2022

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Norfolk

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Norfolk

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 8:25 AM

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in his 30s in Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, shortly before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

They found a man there with serious head injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 22-year-old suspect was apprehended on Paradise Road several hours later.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “A number of police resources were sent to the scene and the two suspects in custody will be questioned in due course.

“A murder investigation has been launched and detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and what led to the man’s death. We can confirm those involved are known to one another.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our inquiries.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Thacker said that this is the second investigation launched in Norfolk following incidents on Sunday night.

She added: “I can confirm these are separate incidents and not connected in any way.

“We understand such news is shocking and may cause concern among local communities. We have a number of resources committed to both incidents which we will investigate thoroughly.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media