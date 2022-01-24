British man dead in Thailand following sickle attack

A British man who died in Thailand is believed to be the victim of an assault involving a sickle.
Marcus Evans, 49, from Berrow, Burnham on Sea, in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in Kanchanaburi Province in the west of the country.
A second British man was taken to hospital following the incident.
Thai Police said a sickle knife was found, adding that a 22-year-old man was arrested.
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.