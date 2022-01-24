Katie Price avoids having to appear in court over £7,350 fine

Katie Price avoided having to appear in court on Monday after a £7,300 fine she owed was paid.
Price, who is serving a suspended sentence, was expected to stand before magistrates over non-payment of a three-year-old fine.
It comes as the former glamour model, 43, faces the possibility of jail after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.
Police were called to Price’s Sussex home on Friday amid reports that she had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.
Price had been listed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday over non-payment of a £7,358 fine dating back to January 2019.
However on Monday morning court staff confirmed that the three-year-old fine had been paid and Price was no longer expected in court.
In December, she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban following a crash near her home.
After being confronted by police at the scene of the collision, Price was heard saying “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”, a court was told.
Price said she was “sincerely grateful nobody was hurt” and that she was “incredibly sorry” for her actions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.