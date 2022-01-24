Search

24 Jan 2022

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 11:25 AM

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.

The IHS Markit/CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.

It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.

Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: “A resilient rate of economic growth in the UK during January masks wide variations across different sectors.

“Consumer-facing businesses have been hit hard by Omicron and manufacturers have reported a further worrying weakening of order book growth, but other business sectors have remained encouragingly robust.”

The consumer-facing services industry saw the growth in activity slowdown again, moving to a reading of 53.3 from 53.6 in December.

It was the third month in a row the sector weakened and surveyed firms blamed the loss of momentum on continued Covid-19 disruption and subdued demand from cautious customers.

Manufacturers also reported a slowdown in activity as new order volumes sank to their lowest since January 2021.

Some manufacturers noted lower sales to customers hit by Omicron restrictions, while others suggested that forward-purchasing to beat new price lists for 2022 had weighed on demand in January.

The survey also highlighted that cost inflation remained “stubbornly high” and accelerated again to close in on last November’s all-time high.

Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply), said: “In the gloomiest month of the year what is also disappointing for the UK economy is price inflation returning with a vengeance with the second highest jump in business expenses since 1998.

“Staff wages and energy price hikes made up the bulk of the extra burden and businesses will inevitably pass on these costs to consumers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media