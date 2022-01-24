Search

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 1:55 PM

Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it is likely to happen before the February half-term break.

This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip.

On a visit to Milton Keynes Hospital on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “What we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”

Fully vaccinated arrivals must currently pre-book and take a post-arrival test from a private supplier.

This can be a lateral flow test, which typically costs around £19.

Arrivals who are not fully vaccinated must take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival PCR tests, which are more expensive than the lateral flow version.

They must also self-isolate for 10 days.

