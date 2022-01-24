Search

24 Jan 2022

Clock stopped at the moment of Aberfan disaster to be displayed in museum

Clock stopped at the moment of Aberfan disaster to be displayed in museum

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

A clock that stopped the moment an unstable coal tip hit a primary school in south Wales, killing 116 children, is to be displayed in a museum.

The Aberfan disaster, on October 21 1966, was one of the worst in British history and came after the National Coal Board ignored repeated warnings that the tip was unsafe.

The small clock, recovered from the rubble, froze at 9.13am, just as tonnes of slurry slipped down Merthyr Mountain and engulfed Pantglas Junior School and a row of houses.

The school had been settling into its first lesson of the day when the wave of soil, shale and crushed rock buried the building and those in it.

In total, 116 children and 28 adults died in the disaster.

Mike Flynn, a postman and paramedic in the Territorial Army at the time, was one of hundreds who helped rescue survivors.

The father-of-three found the clock, which came to be an enduring symbol of the tragedy, and had kept it safe in his home ever since.

His son Mike Flynn Jnr has now donated it to St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff, the home of much of the nation’s art, history and science collections.

He said: “I am delighted that Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales – has accepted the clock.

“I always thought I would like to see the clock and similar items go on permanent display in a location like St Fagans National Museum of History, because it is a museum of Welsh history and that would be the most appropriate place for it.”

Sioned Williams, the museum’s principal curator of modern history, said: “Once it is transferred here to St Fagans, we will display it as soon as possible in the Wales Is… gallery which explores the stories of Wales across the ages and (is) available for all to see.

“We at St Fagans look forward to working with Mike and the community in Aberfan as we prepare to display this important part of Welsh history.

“We hope to collect many more items linked to the Aberfan disaster.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media