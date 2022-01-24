Search

24 Jan 2022

Sarwar: Lack of independent probe into Islamophobia ‘would stink of cover-up’

Sarwar: Lack of independent probe into Islamophobia ‘would stink of cover-up’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

A failure by the Conservatives to allow an independent investigation into allegations of Islamophobia in the party would “stink of a cover-up”, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader, a Muslim MSP who led a Holyrood inquiry into Islamophobia in Scotland, said hate and prejudice was “rampant” in all parts of society.

But with the Conservative Party engulfed in another scandal about alleged Islamophobia, Mr Sarwar challenged them to allow the Equality and Human Rights Commission to investigate and implement any recommendations that they make.

Asked by the PA news agency about his reaction to claims by Tory MP Nusrat Ghani that she was sacked as a minister because of colleagues’ concerns about her “Muslimness”, Mr Sarwar said: “The reality is that there is not a single political party, not a single institution, not a single organisation that is immune to prejudice and hate in any form.

“The challenge you have around Islamophobia in the Conservative Party actually makes me think about when we were talking about challenging antisemitism in the Labour Party.

“Let’s not for one second think that antisemitism is about one political wing and Islamophobia is another political wing – there is rampant Islamophobia, antisemitism, homophobia, sexism, right across the political spectrum.

“But if you think about the severity with which we are relentlessly and ruthlessly wanting to root out antisemitism in the Labour Party because we hold ourselves to a higher standard, I don’t think the same measure or test has been applied to the Conservative Party on Islamophobia.”

Alluding to comments by Conservatives such as Boris Johnson describing Muslim women as “letterboxes”, Mr Sarwar said: “We can’t have acceptable forms of prejudice, we can’t have acceptable levels of prejudice.

“So there’s a direct challenge to the Conservative Party, if they are serious about written prejudice and hate in all these forms, then they should apply themselves to the exact same measure we apply ourselves to, which is to refer them to the Equality and Human Rights Commission for there be a full independent investigation for independent recommendations to be made and for those independent recommendations to be implemented.

“Anything less than that, I think, would stink of a cover-up.”

After Ms Ghani stated a Government whip told her she was being sacked as a transport minister in a 2020 reshuffle in part because her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.

Chief Whip Mark Spencer confirmed he had spoken to her but strongly denied making the alleged comments saying the claims were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

The MP for Wealden in East Sussex said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.

But the Prime Minister insists he is now taking Ms Ghani’s allegations “extremely seriously” and has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media