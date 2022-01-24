Search

24 Jan 2022

Three plead guilty to attacking doctor in Cardiff park but deny murder

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022

Two men and a teenage girl have admitted attacking a doctor in a Cardiff city park, but deny his murder.

Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was violently assaulted in Bute Park in the early hours of July 20.

The father-of-two suffered a severe brain injury and died of his injuries at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl are accused of Dr Jenkins’ murder and have previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On the first day of their trial, at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday, the three pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

A jury has been sworn in and the case against the three will be opened on Tuesday, with the trial expected to take place over four weeks.

