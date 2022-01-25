Search

25 Jan 2022

UK has the chance to wipe out HIV transmissions, says Labour MP

UK has the chance to wipe out HIV transmissions, says Labour MP

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 1:26 AM

A Labour MP has spoken of thinking how it was some “horrible joke” when doctors told him he had HIV.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle. the MP for Brighton Kemptown, became the second MP to ever announce he had HIV in 2018, when he delivered an emotional speech in the Commons.

In an interview with GB News, due to air on Tuesday, he recalled wishing the diagnosis was “a kind of nightmare that you wake up from, but it’s not”.

Mr Russell-Moyle, 35, who said he came out as gay as a teenager but had known about his sexuality in primary school, said when he was diagnosed with HIV when he was in his second year of university that “in most people’s minds, it was still a death sentence, so it was still something very tragic”.

But he said he had eventually decided to speak about it publicly as “keeping things hidden in politics tends to be the road to ruin”.

Referencing the only other MP to have publicly spoken about having HIV, Chris Smith, Mr Russell-Moyle said: “He announced it when he knew he was retiring, but also partly announced it because the papers had got hold of the story, and I felt like I wanted to be on the front foot.

“I wanted that burden off me, I didn’t want to be having to look over my shoulder.”

But he said the country was also at “a crux point where we could abolish HIV transmissions”.

He said of 20 people newly infected with HIV in the last year in Brighton, only three were new transmissions with the remaining all historic cases where people had lived with it without knowing.

He said the three new cases were passed on from historic cases.

“So, if we treat those people – once you’re on treatment you can’t pass it on – and so, it means that you stop being able to get new infections, and we could quite realistically… and Brighton has got a high number of HIV diagnoses compared to some other towns and cities the same size, because of historic reasons and the community… we could really do that. We could really achieve that,” he said.

The MP said while that was a “miracle of science compared to where we’ve got in 30 years” he also warned against “a danger that we’ve dropped at the last hurdle” and the last groups of people were not reached.

He said although times had changed since he was diagnosed, remembering how “you kind of think this is some horrible joke, you wish it was a horrible joke”, he said there was a fine balancing act to be achieved when discussing the condition.

He said: “We don’t want to go around saying, ‘oh, don’t worry about it anymore, you don’t need to use any protection, we can just treat it with a pill’. But equally, we want to dispel the kind of fear around it, so that we say to people ‘if you do have it, it’s not a problem’.”

He added: “Thankfully we have come now to the debate, which is about what costs the least amount of money, and what saves the most amount of lives. Well, it’s about providing the medicine when you can and in a wealthy country like ours, we can.”

The full interview with Gloria De Piero will air on GB News at 12.30pm on January 25.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media