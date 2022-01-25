Number of people hurt after bus crashes into shop

A number of people have been injured after a bus crashed into a shop.
Police were called at around 8.20am to Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park, east London where a double decker bus had collided with the building.
The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter that medics were treating a number of patients at the scene.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 8.20am on Tuesday January 25 police were called to reports of a bus in collision with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4.
“Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.
“A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.
“Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.
“Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”
