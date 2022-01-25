Search

25 Jan 2022

Welsh school pupils will continue to wear face coverings

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 3:26 PM

Students will continue to wear face coverings in schools in Wales until at least the February half-term, the Welsh Government has announced.

If Covid-19 transmission rates continue to remain low then after the half-term break schools and councils will decide locally what measures will remain in place.

The proposed changes have been made as Wales completes the move to alert level zero from Friday.

It will see nightclubs reopen and the requirement for two-metre social distancing and the rule of six ending.

Education minister Jeremy Miles said a final decision will be announced at the next review of the regulations, which is due to take place on February 10.

In England, schools are scrapping restrictions in the classroom, including a need to wear masks.

Mr Miles, who was speaking at a Welsh Government briefing, said this summer’s exams will also go ahead as planned.

“The wearing of face coverings in schools has been an important contribution to being able to ensure that we make sure schools remain safe places to learn and that we limit transmission of Covid-19 in schools,” he said.

“The current guidance requires that all staff and secondary learners wear face coverings not only in communal areas but also in classrooms and that is the guidance which is being continued.

“There will be an opportunity to review that of course on February 10 but my expectation at the moment is that that would extend until the end of this half term.

“My hope and intention is – subject to the data – that by the beginning of the new half-term we will be seeing schools operating fully in accordance with the local Covid control frameworks, including in relation to face coverings.”

Schools that have staggered start and finish times can continue to do so until half-term, but after half-term it is expected all schools will revert to their normal timetable, Mr Miles added.

The minister said that by announcing changes now it would give schools and local authorities the time to plan, ahead of the half-term break.

“We’ve been very clear from the start that it is a very high priority for us as a Government to make sure that learners can continue to be in school, learning face to face,” he said.

“And by taking that cautious, measured approach we have the best chance of making sure that happens.

“I would just say as well that, even at alert level zero, face coverings are worn in a number of different settings and so in that context we’ll be asking staff and secondary learners to continue wearing them for the time being.”

Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, welcomed the Welsh Government’s approach to restrictions in Welsh schools.

“The education minister’s statement today reinforces the need for a slow and steady approach and we will work with Government officials to ensure schools have clear guidance in place once mitigations begin to lift,” she said.

“If high levels of disruption continue in our schools and the relaxation of any mitigations compounds the problem, we will be the first to call on the Government to move swiftly to rethink the approach.

“No-one wants to see mitigations in schools, but the priority must be to keep schools open as safely as possible for staff and learners.”

News

