25 Jan 2022

Woman fatally stabbed in street by ex-partner who was then hit by car

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 5:25 PM

A woman stabbed to death in a London street by a man who was then run over and died had previously been in a relationship with her suspected killer.

The Metropolitan Police said it had established that Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, and 41-year-old Leon McCaskre, both from Maida Vale in west London, were known to each other.

Ms Chkaifi was pronounced dead in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, on Monday after suffering stab wounds, while McCaskre died after being struck by a car.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed to mid-February.

The force said he had been “fully co-operative” with the investigation.

Post-mortem examinations on the deceased, who police said had previously been in a relationship, were due to take place on Tuesday and Thursday.

Witnesses had described their shock as the woman was stabbed multiple times in front of horrified onlookers.

People desperately tried to intervene to save her, but she was fatally injured by the attacker.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said members of the public had “bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack and their actions were very courageous”.

He said the force was “gaining a clearer idea of what happened at the scene thanks to information supplied by the public and by reviewing CCTV”.

He added: “We are speaking to the families of those concerned and doing all we can to support them at this terrible time. We can now confirm that both the deceased were previously known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects.

“A man, who was the driver of a car, has been arrested and bailed for a very serious offence and we must carry out a full investigation, looking at all the circumstances.

“I would ask the media not to speculate on the causes of the deaths while we are awaiting the outcome of two post-mortems, it is important that we deal with facts.

“Lastly, we appreciate the support we have received from the public. A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone who has not to make contact with us. Any information could be vital in helping us fully understand why this dreadful incident happened.”

