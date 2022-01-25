Search

25 Jan 2022

New shows for Beth Rigby, Sophy Ridge and Trevor Phillips in Sky shake-up

New shows for Beth Rigby, Sophy Ridge and Trevor Phillips in Sky shake-up

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 5:55 PM

Sky is launching new programmes hosted by Beth Rigby, Sophy Ridge and Trevor Phillips to highlight “lively debate, discussion and opinion,” the broadcaster has announced.

In the shake-up, Sky News’ political editor Rigby will be host a prime time show, Beth Rigby Interviews, from March 10.

She tweeted: “We’ll be covering politics, culture, biz, sport, entertainment & real life stories, talking to people at the coal face of change & exploring their views of what’s going on in Britain & around the world at a time of great uncertainty.

“Really looking forward to it. And…finally… this show isn’t instead of being Sky News Political Editor, it’s in addition to it. I will still be covering the big political stories during the week and doing the new interview show on Thursdays.”

Sky News said The Great Debate with Phillips, the weekly discussion programme, will also be returning from February 7.

The programme gives the audience the power to question and interrogate decision-makers.

News anchor and former politician Phillips, 68, will also host weekly series Common Ground, attempting to unite two guests with differing opinions on a topic in the news, from March.

He currently fronts Sky News’ Sunday morning news programme, having taken over from colleague Ridge in May 2021 as she went on maternity leave.

Ridge, 37, is set to return to Sky News in mid-March and will also be hosting a new show, The Take With Sophy Ridge, at 9pm on Wednesdays.

The show uses Prime Minister’s Questions as a starting point, will hear from MPs, and invite viewers to give their opinion on political headlines.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Sky News prides itself on its impartial journalism.

“We see it as our responsibility to present our viewers with dynamic, engaging and balanced programming, offering clarity in an uncertain world.

“These new programmes are designed to highlight the lively debate, discussion and opinion that is a vital part of the Sky News brand.

“From holding politicians to account to hearing directly from the people at the heart of the stories, our news organisation puts the British public at the heart of what we do.”

Sky’s announcement comes after ITV revealed a revamp to its schedule on Monday and as BBC Three is set to return.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media