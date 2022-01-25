Search

25 Jan 2022

Woman arrested after death of boy, five

Woman arrested after death of boy, five

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 10:25 PM

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy in Coventry.

Police said the suspect is understood to have been known to the child.

The boy was found with serious injuries at an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, just after 5.55pm on Tuesday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Coventry police said a cordon is in place in the area as they investigate.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: “This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“The loss of any life – especially one so young – is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern.

“A suspect has been arrested and it’s important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.

“We’ll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media