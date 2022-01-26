Search

26 Jan 2022

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation

Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 7:55 AM

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an incident overnight in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the man voluntarily left a Turnock Gardens property in West Wick, some 20 miles south-west of Bristol, just before 4am on Wednesday following a multi-agency operation involving trained negotiators.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “Throughout the night, trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home. We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.

“There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media