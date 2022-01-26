Search

26 Jan 2022

Thousands sign petition supporting driver who hit knife attacker

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

Thousands of people have signed a petition branding a driver who mowed down a knife attacker “a hero” and calling for him not to face criminal charges.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after ploughing into Leon McCaskre, 41, as he stabbed his ex-partner Yasmin Chkaifi to death in the street in front of horrified witnesses.

A number of people had desperately tried to stop McCaskre before the driver hit him with his blue Renault in Maida Vale, west London on Monday morning.

Relatives of Ms Chkaifi, who had two sons, have reportedly also praised the driver for attempting to stop the fatal attack.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail until late February while the police investigation continues.

On Wednesday nearly 5,000 people had signed a petition on Change.org entitled: “Maida Vale driver is a hero and shouldn’t be charged with murder”.

One of Ms Chkaifi’s sons told MailOnline that McCaskre had made her life hell.

He said: “It was a very abusive relationship which got worse after the divorce.

“My mother was continually being harassed and intimidated by this man.

“He made her life hell.

“I was always in touch with the police but they did nothing to help her.

“There was even a panic alarm installed in our flat – that’s how scared she was of this man.

“He was a monster.”

