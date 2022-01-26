Search

26 Jan 2022

Kate visits crisis support service Shout to mark one million text conversations

Kate visits crisis support service Shout to mark one million text conversations

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 12:55 PM

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the mental health text service she helped establish to mark a milestone one million conversations.

Kate, dressed in an olive green patterned dress, met volunteers, clinical supervisors and fundraisers at Shout 85258, which was launched by the Cambridges and backed by their Royal Foundation in 2019.

Use of the platform has jumped by 140% since the start of the pandemic, and Kate was told of the need for more volunteers to meet the growing demand.

The duchess was shown how the service works in London, and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their experiences helping the distressed.

Shout is the UK’s only 24/7 text messaging support service and offers confidential help for anyone struggling to cope.

It is free to start a conversation by texting SHOUT to 85258 from all major mobile networks in the UK.

Round-the-clock support comes from clinical supervisors and some 2,500 trained volunteers.

The service was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first major project with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the service launched following a £3 million investment from the Royal Foundation in May 2019.

The couples were dubbed the fab four, but Harry and Meghan split from the Foundation a month later to set up their own charitable organisation before quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media