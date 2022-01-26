Kate visits crisis support service Shout to mark one million text conversations

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the mental health text service she helped establish to mark a milestone one million conversations.

Kate, dressed in an olive green patterned dress, met volunteers, clinical supervisors and fundraisers at Shout 85258, which was launched by the Cambridges and backed by their Royal Foundation in 2019.

Use of the platform has jumped by 140% since the start of the pandemic, and Kate was told of the need for more volunteers to meet the growing demand.

The duchess was shown how the service works in London, and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their experiences helping the distressed.

Shout is the UK’s only 24/7 text messaging support service and offers confidential help for anyone struggling to cope.

It is free to start a conversation by texting SHOUT to 85258 from all major mobile networks in the UK.

Round-the-clock support comes from clinical supervisors and some 2,500 trained volunteers.

The service was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first major project with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the service launched following a £3 million investment from the Royal Foundation in May 2019.

The couples were dubbed the fab four, but Harry and Meghan split from the Foundation a month later to set up their own charitable organisation before quitting as senior working royals in 2020.