Search

26 Jan 2022

Camilla praised by leading author for championing literature

Camilla praised by leading author for championing literature

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 4:25 PM

Sir Philip Pullman has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for her work championing literature, saying she has taken an active interest in the nation’s “greatest strength”.

The acclaimed author joined Camilla when she visited Oxford to tour an exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy, described by Sir Philip as a funny book about depression.

Camilla’s Instagram based book club the Reading Room has proved popular, she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

Sir Philip, famed for his fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials, said: “It’s a great thing that a member of the royal family should show such an active interest in what has always been this country’s greatest strength which is its writers, its authors, its poets and playwrights and novelists.

“It’s nice to have the recognition – this is an area of life which is important, it signifies something.”

The duchess was guided around the display by its lead curator Professor John Geddes and when he told her: “What (Burton) said about mental health was get outside, exercise, and reading”, she replied “all the things people talk about now”.

She added a few moments later: “It’s almost going back to nature – exercise and fresh air.”

Sir Philip, who has worked on projects from Camilla’s Reading Room, said later: “Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy is the funniest book in the English language.

“You’ve got to find the plums in his book, they’re there but there’s a lot of old pudding as well.

“But if you read and keep going it is hilarious, the best bits are so funny, I still laugh when I think of them.

“Unusually for a book about melancholy it’s a very funny book and a very wise book, full of good sense ‘be not idle, be not solitary’, he says.

“And the importance of keeping your rooms well lit, and friendship and eating and drinking, good diet.”

Prof Geddes said Burton suffered from depression and in writing the book he gained knowledge of his affliction and also helped others.

But its style and humour has proved popular, he added, saying: “The form he wrote it in is innovative and exciting.

“He talks to the reader, he’s witty, he’s discursive so it becomes very influential on lots of creative writers down the centuries.”

During her tour of Weston Library, part of Oxford University’s world famous Bodleian Libraries, the duchess met conservators restoring centuries-old books and quietly watched as academics studied in a reading room and later met university students who use the facilities.

Camilla was also shown the Bodley Bestiary, a 13th century illuminated manuscript of the then-known animal kingdom.

Dr Martin Kauffmann, head of early and rare collections at the Bodleian libraries, told the duchess and Sir Philip: “This is a mixture of David Attenborough, the wonders of the natural world and also a book about Christian creation.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media