Search

26 Jan 2022

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 7:25 PM

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.

The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.

He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

Speaking in the House of Commons, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The Prime Minister will know that many families across the United Kingdom are struggling with the increased cost of living and rising energy costs, but in Northern Ireland that is compounded by the protocol.

“Twenty-seven per cent is the increase in the cost of bringing goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland – when we can get access to those goods.

“It is costing business £2.5 million every day, which is almost £1 billion a year. That is the cost of the protocol.

“The Prime Minister talks about uniting this nation and levelling up; he could do that by removing the Irish Sea border and restoring Northern Ireland’s place fully within the UK internal market.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I support passionately (Sir Jeffrey’s) indignation.

“Yes, I never thought, when we negotiated, that it would mean 200 businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland, foods being blocked and Christmas cards being surcharged.

“Frankly, the EU is implementing this in an insane and pettifogging way. We need to sort it out and I completely support what he says.”

Earlier, Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers urged the Government to replace the protocol in its entirety.

She told Northern Ireland questions: “The Northern Ireland Protocol is clearly causing political instability.

“Will the Secretary of State agree that it needs replacing, not just a few amendments?”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Ms Villiers “makes an important point”, adding: “The protocol is not working and, clearly, the feedback we get from businesses across Northern Ireland is that it is not sustainable in its current form and needs to be dealt with, it needs to be fixed, and that’s what the Foreign Secretary and I are working together on to ensure we can do, and do well, for the people in Northern Ireland.”

Conservative MP Peter Bone (Wellingborough) later made a similar call, saying: “The Secretary of State says the Northern Ireland Protocol isn’t working and he is right. Why don’t we scrap it?”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media