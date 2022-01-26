Search

26 Jan 2022

Can you correctly identify the Harry Potter characters from 19 quotes?

Can you correctly identify the Harry Potter characters from 19 quotes?

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 8:55 PM

Schoolboy Eli Chmelik has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.

Here are the 19 quotes from which the 11-year-old correctly identified the characters:

Quotes

1. Dobby is used to death threats sir. Dobby gets them five times a day at home.

2. I want to commit the murder I was imprisoned for.

3. Are you insane? Of course, I want to leave the Dursleys. Have you got a house? When can I move in?

4. Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.

5. Keep everybody in their seats, a boy has just been killed.

6. Just because it’s taken you three years to notice Ron, doesn’t mean no-one else has spotted I’m a girl.

7. Once again, you show all the sensitivity of a blunt axe.

8. Fame is a fickle friend, Harry. Celebrity is as celebrity does. Remember that.

9. Why, dear boy, we don’t send wizards to Azkaban just for blowing up their aunts.

10. I’ve always wanted to use that spell.

11. Yer a wizard Harry.

12. He can run faster than Severus Snape confronted with shampoo.

13. I think we’ve outgrown full-time education. Time to test our talents in the real world, d’you reckon?

14. There is no need to call me ‘sir’, Professor.

15. Honestly, am I the only person who’s ever bothered to read Hogwarts: A History?

16. You’re a little scary sometimes, you know that? Brilliant … but scary.

17. Enemies of the heir, beware. You’ll be next, Mudbloods.

18. I’m going to kill you, Harry Potter. I’m going to destroy you. After tonight, no-one will ever again question my power.

19. Training for the ballet, Potter?

Answers

1. Dobby
2. Sirius Black
3. Harry Potter
4. Luna Lovegood
5. Cornelius Fudge
6. Hermione Granger
7. Nearly Headless Nick
8. Gilderoy Lockhart
9. Cornelius Fudge
10. Minerva McGonagall
11. Rubeus Hagrid
12. Fred Weasley
13. Fred Weasley
14. Harry Potter
15. Hermione Granger
16. Ron Weasley
17. Draco Malfoy
18. Voldemort
19. Draco Malfoy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media