Search

27 Jan 2022

Estimated 2.5 million households miss payments in January – survey

Estimated 2.5 million households miss payments in January – survey

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:25 AM

An estimated 2.5 million UK households missed payments in January, a significant increase on the month before, as increases in the cost of living start to “hit hard”, research suggests.

The number of households to miss or default on at least one mortgage, rent, loan, credit card or bill payment rose from an estimated 1.7 million in December last year to 2.5 million in January, according to the latest findings from Which?’s consumer insight tracker.

More than half of those surveyed (58%) said they had recently been affected by increased food prices, and 56% said they had been affected by energy price rises.

Just under a fifth (17%) reported a recent increase in their housing costs, and the same proportion reported an increase in the price they pay for broadband and mobile services.

Half of those polled (51%) said they had been putting the heating on less frequently due to energy price rises, and 46% had reduced their usage of lights or appliances around the home.

Of those who had experienced higher food prices, one in 10 (10%) said they had skipped meals, 9% prioritised meals for other family members and 3% had used a food bank.

Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French said: “Our research shows millions of households have missed or defaulted on payments this month alone.

“This is hugely concerning as it suggests the cost of living crisis is already starting to hit hard, especially for those on lower incomes.

“The Government and businesses must urgently put measures in place to support those struggling to make ends meet.

“People should not be saddled with spiralling debts because of circumstances completely outside their control.”

The consumer insight tracker is an online poll of approximately 2,000 adults conducted monthly by Yonder on behalf of Which?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media