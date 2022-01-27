Search

BT seeks 600 new recruits across UK

Telecoms giant BT plans to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates later this year, the company has announced.

Positions will be in engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security.

The recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices and graduates over the past three years.

Debbie White, chief human resources officer at BT Group, said: “BT is at the heart of the UK’s digital economy and as one of the largest employers of graduates and apprentices in the UK, we offer unparalleled development opportunities.

“Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business.

“The combination of our hybrid working approach and our state-of-the-art offices makes BT a great place for new joiners to learn new skills and capabilities, collaborate with colleagues and bring innovative thinking to drive growth across our business and deliver for all of our customers. It’s a very exciting time to join BT.”

