Veteran performer and comedy writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.
During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.
He had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.
The Leeds-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.
He wrote for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Sir Billy Connelly and Tommy Cooper.
In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.
Paying tribute, Gyles Brandreth said: “Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him – even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he’d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.