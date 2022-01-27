Search

27 Jan 2022

GCSE and A-level grade appeals increased almost five-fold in 2021

GCSE and A-level grade appeals increased almost five-fold in 2021

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

The number of pupil appeals to change their GCSE and A-level grades surged last year to nearly five times the number submitted in 2020.

In total, 17,490 GCSE, AS and A-level grades were challenged by pupils in 2021 compared to 3,570 the year before.

Exams regulator Ofqual said the sharp increase reflects “the different nature of the assessment and appeal arrangements in summer 2021”.

Most of the appeals challenged teachers’ academic judgment of pupils’ work, which were used to justify the grades awarded.

Nearly 5,000 GCSE grades were challenged over the teacher’s decision on the final grade, while 3,465 were challenged on the basis of the examples of a pupil’s work used to justify the grade awarded.

At AS and A-level, 4,245 were appealed on the basis of the grade awarded, and 3,065 challenged teachers on the selection of work they had chosen to justify a grade.

Under arrangements for exams in 2021, when teacher-assessed GCSE and A-level grades were awarded, every pupil had the right to appeal their grade.

Teachers submitted evidence of pupils’ work in support of the grades they were awarding, and had to make pupils aware of what examples of their work they were basing a grade on.

Pupils would have had the chance to confirm submitted examples were their own work, as well as making teachers aware of any mitigating circumstances that might have affected their performance.

The regulator added that owing to the exceptional nature of how exam grades were awarded last year, direct comparisons between years should be “treated with caution”.

In 2020, when public exams were cancelled because of the pandemic and teacher-assessed grades were awarded for the first time, the number of appeals of GCSE grades nearly tripled – to 2,215 in June that year compared with 745 in 2019.

In 2021, 9,180 GCSE grades were challenged, representing a 314% rise in GCSE appeals from the year before.

A total of 6,820 AS and A-level grades were challenged in 2021, compared with 1,355 the previous year.

The proportion of appeals upheld, where a pupil’s challenge led to their grade being changed, fell from the previous year, with 40% of GCSE appeals leading to a change of grade compared to 85% of appeals in 2020.

In total, 5,250 pupils had their GCSE or A-level grade changed in 2021 following an appeal. At GCSE, 77% of grades changed by one grade, and at A-level 80% of grades did.

Ofqual said the figures are provisional.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media