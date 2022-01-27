Search

27 Jan 2022

Force refers itself to police watchdog after teen deaths

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:55 PM

Dorset Police has referred itself to the policing watchdog after two teenagers were found dead at a nature reserve.

The bodies of the boy and girl, both in their late teens, were found at Bothenhampton Reservoir, near Bridport, on the morning of January 25.

Police officers attended and found no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

The teens’ next of kins have been been informed and the coroner notified, it added.

“Dorset Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) in line with procedures related to the death or serious injury of an individual,” a spokeswoman said.

“We await further guidance from the IOPC on the matter.”

By law, certain incidents must be automatically referred to the IOPC, including when someone had direct or indirect contact with the police “when or shortly before they were seriously injured and died”.

Forces are only required to make a referral “where the contact may have caused or contributed to the death or injury”.

Other complaints, such as allegations of serious corruption, serious assault, or misconduct must also be automatically referred.

Dorset Police and the IOPC have been approached for more information.

