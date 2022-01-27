Search

27 Jan 2022

Barry Cryer’s best punchlines from throughout the years

Barry Cryer’s best punchlines from throughout the years

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:55 PM

By the start of the 1970s, Barry Cryer had established himself as one of the UK’s leading comedy writers.

The entertainer, who has died aged 86, was one of the main writers on the popular comedy show The Two Ronnies and his material was used by some of the biggest acts of the time, including Kenny Everett, Dave Allen and Les Dawson.

Here are some of his best one-liners from throughout the years.

– “Quick – the noise made by a dyslexic duck.”

– “I’m 59 and people call me middle-aged. How many 118-year-old men do you know?”

– “I met my wife and Ronnie Corbett on the same day. I tossed a coin… and married her.”

– “A wife is in the bathroom trying on a new dress. She comes out and says to her husband: ‘Does my bum look big in this?’ He says: ‘Oh be fair, love, it’s quite a small bathroom.’

– “Picasso was burgled and did a drawing of the robbers. Police arrested a horse and two sardines.”

– “Analysing comedy is like dissecting a frog. Nobody laughs and the frog dies.

– Parrots

Cryer was famous for his jokes about parrots, and The Oldie magazine, where he was a contributor, published what it claimed was his “ultimate” one in 2020.

It describes a woman who purchases a parrot for only £5.

“Well, I must confess, it was brought up in a brothel,” says the shopkeeper. “And, to put it politely, it has quite an extensive vocabulary.”

“Never mind,” says the woman. “At that price, I’ll take it.”

So she takes the parrot home, puts its cage in the living room and takes the cover off.

“New place – very nice,” says the parrot.

Then the woman’s two daughters walk in.

“New place, new girls – very nice,” says the parrot.

Then the woman’s husband walks in, and the parrot says, “Oh hello, Keith!”

In 2016, Cryer and his son Bob published a collection of parrot jokes titled Hercule Parrot’s Cagebook.

– Cockerels

One of Cryer’s first jokes told on-stage was about a man driving down a country lane who runs over a cockerel.

He goes to the farmhouse and knocks on the door.

A woman opens it and he says: “I appear to have killed your cockerel. I’d like to replace him.’

She replies: “Please yourself, the hens are round the back.”’

– Moths

Another joke Cryer told throughout his career told the story of an unfaithful wife who hides her lover in the bedroom when her husband returns early from a business trip.

When the man is discovered naked, he claims to have been sent by the council to deal with a moth problem, suggesting they have eaten his clothes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media