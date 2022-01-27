Parents of stab victim, five, pay tribute to ‘most beautiful child in the world’

The parents of a five-year-old stabbing victim have paid tribute to “the most beautiful child in the world”.

West Midlands Police said a 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act following the death of David-Mario Lazar on Tuesday.

The youngster was found with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry, just before 6pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said David-Mario was in the care of the woman suspected of killing him at the time of the incident.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound, the force added.

In a statement paying tribute to their son, David-Mario’s parents Cristina and Dorinel said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

“He was a very happy boy.

“He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep.

“He had so much energy.

“He loved to dance and sing.

“He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

Police said the property remains sealed off while forensic examinations continue.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said: “Our investigation continues into the desperately sad death of David-Mario.

“Our specialist officers are supporting his parents and we cannot comprehend the grief they must feel.

“Our thoughts are with them.

“David-Mario’s school has been informed and they are contacting parents and carers of their pupils.

“The community are shocked and saddened by this young boy’s death.

“We continue to urge people to avoid speculation on social media or sharing posts which could ultimately add to the family’s distress.”