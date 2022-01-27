Search

27 Jan 2022

Sue Gray report must be published immediately and in full, says Sturgeon

Sue Gray report must be published immediately and in full, says Sturgeon

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

A report into parties in and around Downing Street during lockdown must be made public in full as soon as the Prime Minister receives it, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

There has been much speculation over when the report – being compiled by senior civil servant Sue Gray – will be published, when it will be made public and if parts will be removed.

The Prime Minister told reporters on Thursday he would “of course” publish the report in full, but Nicola Sturgeon said the longer it took for the investigation to be made public, the more suspicions would swirl about potential changes being made by Downing Street.

Speaking to ITV Border on Thursday, she said: “The report should be published immediately after Boris Johnson receives it and published in full.

“The longer he was to sit on it, the more suspicion people would have about what he might be doing to it.”

But the First Minister said the report will not change the fact Mr Johnson “misled parliament”.

“Everybody is really keen to see what Sue Gray concludes, obviously,” she said as she entered the Holyrood chamber ahead of First Minister’s Questions.

“I think it’s really hard to imagine anything she could say that would change what we already know from what’s on the record, and that’s that Boris Johnson misled parliament, and I think that’s the severity of the position he’s in.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media