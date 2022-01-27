Search

27 Jan 2022

Hunt for new Ofcom boss ‘would put reality TV show to shame’

Hunt for new Ofcom boss ‘would put reality TV show to shame’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 4:55 PM

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has claimed the search for Ofcom’s new chief “would put a reality TV series to shame” after the deadline for new applications was extended again.

The process to find a suitable candidate for the senior position at the media regulator has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago.

The selection is being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a candidate to lead the watchdog.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews, but he withdrew from the race, claiming the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

Following the announcement on Wednesday that ministers were reopening the recruitment process and extending the application deadline to Wednesday February 2, DCMS Committee chairman Julian Knight issued a statement that was critical of the Government’s decision.

He said: “The search for the next chair of Ofcom goes on in a recruitment process that would put a reality TV series to shame.

“In an unexpected twist to the plot, would-be candidates have been given an extra seven days to apply. Not content with the outcome of the initial round of interviews, the DCMS department restarted the appointments process using specially employed headhunters to get a better field of candidates, only to see a favourite walk away.

“Now, that better field of candidates is not enough. The word shambles has begun to look like an understatement.

“Hopefully in the case of the Ofcom chair, we’ll see DCMS officials making the sort of employment checks on the successful candidate that anyone would expect to avoid any potential for later embarrassment.

“Anyone out there who’s still interested, there’s still time to apply – the new deadline is 23:59 next Wednesday.”

In November, a group of Scottish and Welsh ministers voiced their concerns over the process.

They wrote to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries asking to be included in the selection and to be given a role which ensures the winning candidate is “someone who can work impartially and independently in the interests of all the nations”.

As well as Lord Dacre, Lord (Charles) Moore, former editor of the Daily Telegraph, was reported to have been encouraged to apply for the role.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has been contacted for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media