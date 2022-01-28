Search

28 Jan 2022

UK meets doubled aid target for Afghanistan with further £97 million pledged

UK meets doubled aid target for Afghanistan with further £97 million pledged

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 1:25 AM

A further £97 million of emergency aid has been pledged for Afghanistan as the UK met its promise to double financial help to the country following the Taliban’s takeover.

The Government announced in August that the amount of aid for Afghanistan would increase to £286 million this financial year.

Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, said the new money would provide food, emergency health support, and water and sanitation facilities.

It comes after the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Nigel Casey, and Government officials met with US and European counterparts to discuss economic and humanitarian issues, security and counter-terrorism, and human rights in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office said UK officials had raised human rights issues with the Taliban, particularly the rights of women and girls and attacks on former Afghan security forces members.

Ms Truss said: “The UK continues to provide vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

“We have doubled UK aid this year to save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region.

“The funds announced today will mean essential food, shelter and health supplies will reach those who are most in need.”

No funding will be channelled through the Taliban, instead, it will be allocated through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, World Food Programme, and United Nations Children’s Fund.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media