Search

28 Jan 2022

Retired Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault

Retired Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 11:25 AM

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault, the force has said.

Stephen Kyere was charged in relation to an incident when he was off-duty in Teddington, south-west London, in April 2004.

At the time, Kyere was an officer attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police. He retired in March 2021.

Kyere was charged in January this year following an investigation and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

A spokesman for the Met said: “A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.

“Former Pc Stephen Kyere will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday February 1.

“The charges relate to an incident in Teddington in April 2004 when he was an officer, then attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police, and was off-duty. Former Pc Kyere was charged by postal requisition following an investigation by officers at the South West Command unit.

“He retired from the Metropolitan Police on March 19 2021. Misconduct matters will be considered following the criminal process.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media