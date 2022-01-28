Retired Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault, the force has said.

Stephen Kyere was charged in relation to an incident when he was off-duty in Teddington, south-west London, in April 2004.

At the time, Kyere was an officer attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police. He retired in March 2021.

Kyere was charged in January this year following an investigation and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

“He retired from the Metropolitan Police on March 19 2021. Misconduct matters will be considered following the criminal process.”