28 Jan 2022

80mph winds set to batter UK as Storm Malik sweeps in

80mph winds set to batter UK as Storm Malik sweeps in

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Gusts of up to 80mph could batter the UK this weekend as a storm named by Denmark sweeps in.

Yellow weather warnings are in place stretching across Scotland and northern England as Storm Malik is expected to bring high winds and rain.

Forecasters have warned power cuts are possible while disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

The warnings are in place between 4am on Saturday and noon on Monday.

Storm Malik – named by the Danish Meteorological Institute – is expected to bring in winds reaching up to 80mph in coastal areas, but more widely 60mph, as it tracks eastward towards Denmark.

Paul Gunderson, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be the greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.

“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground of the north.

“The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

Further south, the weekend weather will feature some blustery wind, with some small amounts of rain.

News

