Search

28 Jan 2022

Teen accused of anti-Semitic glass bottle attack kept in custody

Teen accused of anti-Semitic glass bottle attack kept in custody

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 3:26 PM

A teenager accused of hitting a Jewish man with a smashed glass bottle in an anti-Semitic attack in north London has been remanded in custody.

Malachi Thorpe, 18, is alleged to have targeted two people – Israel Grossman and Erwin Ginsberg – as they closed up the shop they work at in Cadoxton Avenue, Haringey, on Wednesday.

He is accused of stamping on a yarmulke – a religious skullcap – and using the bottle as a weapon against one of the men during the alleged onslaught.

Police were called out at around 9.50pm after receiving reports the two men, who were described in court as both visibly Orthodox Jewish, had been attacked.

The pair were taken to a north London hospital to be treated for injuries including a broken nose, and Thorpe was arrested in Fairview Road.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged with two counts of racially aggravated actual bodily harm and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and surgical face mask, Thorpe, of Fairview Road, Tottenham, spoke to confirm his details and indicate not guilty pleas to all three charges during the 20-minute hearing.

District judge Michael Oliver remanded Thorpe into custody ahead of a further hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on March 3.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media