Johnson helping Ukraine more thanks to British public pressure, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Boris Johnson is “helping more” than other leaders in the resistance against Russia thanks to pressure from the British people.

In an interview in Kyiv where he is resisting Vladimir Putin’s invasion, Mr Zelensky said France was being more hesitant in sending weapons “because they are afraid of Russia”.

He told the Economist magazine that Germany “are making a mistake today” as it tries to take a balanced approach due to their deeper economic ties with Moscow.

The president said “Britain is definitely on our side” and is “not performing a balancing act”, but he declined to say whether the UK wants to end the war quickly at any cost.

Told the Prime Minister has been keener than France’s President Emmanuel Macron in sending weapons, Mr Zelensky responded: “Yes. To be honest, Johnson is a leader who is helping more.

“The leaders of countries react according to how their constituents act. In this case, Johnson is an example.”