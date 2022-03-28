Search

30 Mar 2022

Auction of Banksy piece raises £81,000 for children’s hospital in Ukraine

Auction of Banksy piece raises £81,000 for children’s hospital in Ukraine

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 3:25 PM

The sale of a piece by Bristol-based street artist Banksy has raised £81,000 for a children’s hospital in Ukraine.

An anonymous donor auctioned the 2005 work CND Soldiers, which depicts two soldiers graffitiing the symbol of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament on a wall.

It was sold via website MyArtBroker.com, which was initially only accepting bids in excess of £20,000.

The starting point was later doubled to £40,000 after a rush of interest.

The site, which is not charging commission on the sale, said on Monday the bidding had closed at £81,000.

All the money raised will be sent to the Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

It is the largest children’s hospital in the country and has been continuing to provide treatment as the war continues into its second month.

As well as treating critically ill children, Ohmatdyt is admitting people of all ages injured in Russian attacks.

In a statement on its website, MyArtBroker’s managing director Charlotte Stewart said: “An incredibly generous client offered to sell their ever-relevant CND Soldiers print by Banksy.

“With starting bids of £20,000, the highest bid has far exceeded our expectations at £81,000.”

She continued: “Such extraordinary generosity from our seller, could not have been better reciprocated by the winning bidder, whose donation of £81,000 will make an enormous difference to the lives of staff, children and their families in the weeks ahead.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media