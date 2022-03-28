Murder probe launched after man’s body found in water

A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Co Antrim.

The body of a man was found in water in Carrickfergus around 8.45am on Monday.

Two men were arrested in the neighbouring town of Newtownabbey on suspicion of murder.

Murder investigation launched pic.twitter.com/NY2yA71qsp — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 28, 2022

Police have cordoned off separate crime scenes in Councillors Road around Carrickfergus and Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said the incident is being treated as a murder.

He described how officers received a report of suspicious activity in the Derrycoole Way area just before 6am on Monday.

“Responding officers subsequently located and stopped a silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area and arrested the two male occupants, a 68-year-old and a 32-year-old on suspicion of murder,” he said.

“I can confirm that the body of a male has been discovered in the water close to the Councillors Road area of Carrickfergus just after 8.45am this morning.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course but I am treating his death as murder at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole or Councillors Road/New Line area of Carrickfergus in the early hours of this morning who witnessed anything, or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of March 28 2022.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”