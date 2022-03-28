Search

30 Mar 2022

Twitter issue resolved after outage for some users in Europe

Twitter issue resolved after outage for some users in Europe

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 6:55 PM

Twitter service has returned to normal after an outage hit some users in the UK and Europe on Monday afternoon.

The social media site confirmed the problem had left some users unable to send tweets, but that the problem had been resolved.

Twitter went down for many users in the UK on Monday, with reports of the website and mobile app not working.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Some people in Europe experienced issues tweeting due to an external access issue.

“This issue has since been resolved.”

According to the service status website Down Detector, the issue started at around 1pm on Monday, with more than 4,500 reports of problems logged on the website.

The reports have since dropped off, indicating the return of regular service.

Those affected reported being unable to access the platform over broadband but could do so using mobile data, while others said they could not load or refresh the site on their desktop PC browser.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media