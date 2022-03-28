Twitter issue resolved after outage for some users in Europe

Twitter service has returned to normal after an outage hit some users in the UK and Europe on Monday afternoon.

The social media site confirmed the problem had left some users unable to send tweets, but that the problem had been resolved.

Twitter went down for many users in the UK on Monday, with reports of the website and mobile app not working.

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: “Some people in Europe experienced issues tweeting due to an external access issue.

“This issue has since been resolved.”

According to the service status website Down Detector, the issue started at around 1pm on Monday, with more than 4,500 reports of problems logged on the website.

The reports have since dropped off, indicating the return of regular service.

Those affected reported being unable to access the platform over broadband but could do so using mobile data, while others said they could not load or refresh the site on their desktop PC browser.