Search

30 Mar 2022

High-wire human pyramid tops bill at renovated Blackpool Tower Circus

High-wire human pyramid tops bill at renovated Blackpool Tower Circus

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 9:55 PM

Audiences will be treated to a human pyramid on a high wire as the Blackpool Tower Circus reopens following a £1 million refurbishment.

The Lancashire venue will launch its 2022 season on Saturday with a new show, Circus Fiesta, featuring a host of new acts, directed by brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz.

Laci Jnr said: “This season has all the makings of our best one yet.

“Not only do we have some of the returning favourites, but we have brought in brand new acts from all over the world who have never been seen before in Blackpool.

“The high-wire pyramid, for example, is incredible and will have everyone gripped on the edge of their seats.”

The daring new act will see a seven-person pyramid formed on the high wire above the ring which will be filled with 42,000 gallons of water.

Also featuring will be a juggler who can juggle five tennis rackets, a team of Cuban gymnasts who will springboard nine metres in the air, and a Columbian troop taking on the ominously named “double big wheel of death”.

The circus has had some new issues to deal with this year, including the fallout from Brexit.

Bubu Endresz told the PA news agency: “The first plate to spin was obviously getting all the visas and work permits.

“It’s been a bit harder recently because everything’s changed. It’s just different, do you know what I mean?

“It’s all changed. So we had to relearn all the visa and work permits. We’ve got all that sorted.

“We’ve actually got some girls from Ukraine at the moment, so luckily we got them in just a week before everything happened – so we’re lucky we got them all in.”

The 1,300-capacity venue has undergone refurbishment and restoration work over the winter, including the ornate ceiling, which was designed by architect Frank Matcham and was inspired by the Alhambra of Granada.

The venue, which dates back to 1894, is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media