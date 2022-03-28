Search

30 Mar 2022

Weakening end-to-end encryption would do more harm than good, IT experts warn

Weakening end-to-end encryption would do more harm than good, IT experts warn

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 1:25 AM

Attacking or weakening end-to-end encryption used by apps such as WhatsApp would not make the world safer, IT experts have warned.

Facebook has previously announced plans to roll out end-to-end encryption across its messaging services, however, a recent campaign backed by the Government warned against a wider tech industry rollout.

Critics of the technology, which means that messages can only be read by the sender and the recipient, have asked firms to try and find a way of allowing law enforcement agencies to access communications while still protecting privacy, warning that otherwise, the public, and particularly children, could be at greater risk of being exposed to worrying content and online predators.

But a new survey of IT professionals by industry body BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT found that many believe that limiting encryption was likely to cause more harm than good.

Crucially, 70% of those asked said they were not confident it was possible to have both truly secure encryption and the ability to check encrypted messages for criminal material.

The survey also found that 78% of those asked said they did not believe that restricting the use of end-to-end encryption would help protect users, while a further 66% said they felt it would damage society at large.

BCS said the importance of encrypted messaging had been further highlighted recently by the people of Ukraine, including journalists in the country, who it said are increasingly using the technology to report on Russia’s invasion.

“Whilst we can appreciate the Government’s aim is to make the internet a safer place, a balance has to be struck when it comes to end-to-end encryption,” BCS director of policy, Bill Mitchell said.

“Now is not the time to weaken technology that is so fundamentally important to our security. There should be more exploration of the alternatives before we go down the road of rolling back E2EE, especially in this time of war, when secure messaging is a vital tool for truth-telling across the world.

“It’s odd that so much focus has been on a magical backdoor when other investigative tools aren’t being talked about.

“Alternatives should be looked at before limiting the basic security that underpins everyone’s privacy and global free speech.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government supports end-to-end encryption which is an important way of protecting user privacy when implemented responsibly. However, it is essential that law enforcement and security agencies are able to access the data they need to protect national security and prevent serious crimes, such as child sexual abuse.

‘We believe end-to-end encryption can be implemented in a way that is consistent with public safety. That’s what we want to see and that’s why last year, we gave £555,000 through our Safety Tech Challenge Fund to organisations focused on developing innovative technologies to detect child sexual abuse content in end-to-end encrypted services without compromising user privacy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media